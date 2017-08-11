Wanted: Police looking for man wanted on outstanding warrants

Red Deer RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 40-year-old man wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Police are searching for Michael Cedric Langille, 40, who is wanted on warrants for dangerous driving, property crimes, failing to stop and failing to comply to court-imposed conditions after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle on Aug. 4.

Langille, who is believed to be in the Red Deer area, is described as 1.7 metres (5-foot-7) and weighing 83 kg (185 pounds) Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police ask that residents do not approach Langille. Instead contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.