Red Deer RCMP make arrests related to stolen vehicles

Red Deer RCMP have tracked down several suspects involved in stealing vehicles in the last two weeks and many of them attempted to flee police.

Police said a number of the arrests were due to monitoring areas and prolific property offenders identified through the Red Deer RCMP’s Pinpoint policing strategies. Other arrests were thanks to citizens reporting suspicious activity.

On Oct. 11, shortly before 5:30 a.m., RCMP located a suspect walking in Johnstone who fled when he saw police. The 30-year-old man was located a short time later and was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants out of Red Deer and Edmonton.

On Oct. 10, RCMP worked with Lacombe Police Service to locate two men driving a stolen SUV in south Red Deer. When the vehicle refused to stop for police, officers used a spike belt which punctured several tires. The SUV continued south onto Spruce Drive where the suspects abandoned it and tried to flee police on foot.

Both suspects were arrested in the Mountview. One suspect assaulted a police officer trying to escape custody, used stolen identification to try to conceal his identity, and was found to be in possession of a small amount of what appeared to be crystal meth.

The officer was not injured during the arrest. The SUV had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on October 9. A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man face charges.

On Oct. 9 shortly before 5:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in an industrial area in north Red Deer. Police located the truck and determined it was stolen.

The driver refused to stop for police, but officers did not pursue due to safety concerns. The truck was seen speeding, driving over a median and through a ditch as it fled police.

RCMP located the truck abandoned in the G.H. Dawe Centre parking lot and arrested the suspect after he fled on foot and tried to hide in an alley on Hamilton Drive. The suspect was found to be in possession of a small amount of what was believed to be ecstasy. The truck had been reported stolen out of Airdrie on Oct. 8.

A 34-year-old man, wanted on three outstanding warrants, was charged with drug possession, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with a probation order, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended licence, operating a motor vehicle without registration, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

He was scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 11.

On Oct. 9 at about 5 p.m., RCMP located a stolen truck as it drove in north Red Deer. The driver refused to stop for police who did not pursue it for public safety reasons.

Instead police moved to intercept it driving through the Normandeau neighbourhood and back to Gaetz Avenue, where the suspects abandoned the truck in a parking lot and tried to flee police on foot.

The female driver and the male passenger were arrested without incident. The passenger was wanted on several outstanding warrants out of neighbouring areas, and the driver was in possession of break-in instruments and stolen identification.

A 31-year-old woman was charged with two counts of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while pursued by police, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession of break-in instruments, three counts of failing to comply with conditions, and three counts of failing to comply with probation.

She was scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 11.

A 39-year-old man was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with conditions, and failing to comply with conditions of an undertaking. He was scheduled to appear in court today.

On Oct. 7 shortly after 1:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence in Riverside Meadows. When they arrived offiers found a man with a machete and arrested him after a brief foot chase. RCMP determined that the victim and the suspect were known to each other and that there was no danger to the public.

A 21-year-old man was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of failing to comply with conditions. His next court appearance is today.

On Oct. 5 shortly before 10:30 a.m., RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in Highland Green. Officers located a suspect who was wanted on outstanding warrants, and seized a club and hydromorphone during his arrest.

A 32-year-old man will face additional charges.

On Sept. 29 shortly after 1:30 p.m., a truck refused to stop for Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit involved in a speed campaign near 59th Avenue and 63rd Street. Police determined the vehicle was stolen and tracked it to C & E Trail just north of Highway 11A where the occupants abandoned it and fled police on foot.

Police Dog Services tracked the suspects to bushes where they were trying to hide. The truck had been reported stolen out of Red Deer on Sept. 4.

A 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman each face charges.



