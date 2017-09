Red Deer RCMP arrested a number of people after stolen property was found at a Vanier Woods residence.

Police were called to the home at 2 p.m. on Tuesday where a number of people, who posed no threat to the community or themselves, were arrested.

RCMP had a heavy presence at the scene to ensure public safety.

The suspects’ names and charges will be be released by RCMP when those charges have been sworn before the courts.