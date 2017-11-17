Red Deer RCMP make vehicle theft-related arrests

Red Deer RCMP have made a number of property crime arrests in November, mostly related to stolen vehicles and breaching court conditions

On Nov. 15, around 12:30 p.m., RCMP responded to a report of activity in a vacant apartment in the Pines neighbourhood. RCMP located two suspects in the apartment. A 47-year-old man is charged with resisting/obstructing peace officer and failing to comply with conditions. A 25-year-old man was remanded on his outstanding warrants and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

On Nov. 15, just before 6 a.m., Red Deer RCMP assisted Blackfalds RCMP in locating a stolen Cadillac as it drove into Red Deer. Red Deer RCMP located the car in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood where it was disabled remotely. The driver attempted to flee the car but was taken into custody. The car had been reported stolen in Ponoka. A 23-year-old man is charged with failing to comply among other charges. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

On Nov. 13, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity at a rented garage in the Johnstone neighbourhood. When police officers arrived, they located a stolen boat in the garage and arrested the suspect who was renting the garage. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, is facing theft-related charges and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

The same day, RCMP located a suspect who was wanted on warrants for a personal robbery that occurred earlier in the month. The victim had his wallet stolen and received a serious but non-life-threatening stab wound to his face. At the time of his arrest, the 34-year-old suspect gave a false name to the police. He was in possession of GHB and a knife. He is facing robbery and intimidation type charges.

RCMP responded to a report in the Riverside Industrial area Nov. 13 when two residents intercepted a man in a vehicle they believed he was attempting to steal. Police Dog Services located the suspect nearby. The suspect, a 41-year-old man is facing theft related charges.

On Nov. 12 RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Clearview neighbourhood. Police officers located a suspect in a parked stolen truck that had been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake. The 33-year-old suspect is facing theft related charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

In the Rosedale neighbourhood on Nov. 11, RCMP located a suspect in a stolen truck. She was found in possession of stolen keys to a number of vehicles and was wanted on several warrants out of Edmonton. The 24-year-old woman is facing theft related charges.

On Nov. 8 RCMP Police Dog Services located a stolen Ford F-150 parked under the 67 Street bridge on a walking trail in the 45 Ave. area. Police searched for the truck after receiving number of complaints of the truck driving erratically. The truck rammed a police car many times before the police officer was able to arrest the driver. The suspect, 21, is facing charges including assault with a weapon on police.

RCMP located a suspicious vehicle parked downtown on Nov. 8. The RCMP officers saw the man in the driver’s seat was in a possession of a flare gun. The officers were aware that the suspect was on court-imposed conditions and shouldn’t have been in possession of anything that could be used as a weapon. The suspect refused to unlock or exit the vehicle for the police. The RCMP deployed a tire deflation device and removed the suspect from the vehicle. The 32-year-old was charged with failing to comply.

RCMP responded to a suspicious vehicle in Riverside Meadows neighbourhood Nov. 7 at about 11:30 p.m. A truck had driven onto a residential lawn before coming to a stop. RCMP located a man in the driver’s seat who was found to be violating court-imposed conditions. The truck was reported stolen out of Blackfalds Nov. 6. The 20-year-old is facing theft related charges.



