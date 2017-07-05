Red Deer RCMP remind public to not leave ID, other cards in vehicles

Red Deer RCMP are warning the public as they continue to see an increase in the number of stolen identity documents they are seizing during arrests.

The public is reminded take care to protect their identity, bank and credit cards and their credit rating by not leaving wallets, purses or any personal documentation in vehicles, and by checking their mail daily.

Paralleling the increase in stolen identity documents, RCMP are seeing a rise in attempted frauds by criminals sharing or re-selling stolen identity documents among themselves.

A number of arrests have been made over the past couple of weeks related to stolen vehicles, break and enters, fraud, thefts and assaults.

Here are some of the cases:

At 1:30 a.m. on June 20, RCMP located an abandoned truck that had been stolen out of the Riverside Industrial area. The truck contained a loaded sawed-off shotgun, methamphetamine and various pieces of stolen property. Police Dog Services located a 31-year-old suspect hiding in the area and charged her with several offences including possession of identity documents.

The same day RCMP were called to a bank in response to a report of a suspect attempting to open an account and obtain credit cards with false identification. They arrested the suspect, who was in possession of a fake driver’s license and Social Insurance Number as well as other personal documents in someone else’s name. A 35-year-old man faces fraud over $5,000 charges.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on June 22, Red Deer RCMP were called to a residential break and enter in progress after the residents woke and discovered a man in their home. One resident sustained minor injuries restraining the suspect until police arrived and could take him into custody. The 21-year-old suspect was wanted on seven outstanding warrants at the time, and was found to be in possession of items from a break and enter at a neighbouring residence the same day. He faces multiple charges.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on June 23, RCMP responded to a report of a shoplifter at a grocery store. RCMP determined the woman, age 37, was also in possession of a number of stolen identity documents, including personal cheques, and was further wanted on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer and Blackfalds.

At 12:30 a.m. on June 25, RCMP responded to a report of a robbery in progress in Riverside Meadows after a man assaulted and attempted to rob a taxi driver. RCMP located the suspect hiding in a nearby dumpster, in possession of a small amount of cash and the victim’s cell phone. EMS attended to assess the taxi driver, who did not suffer any serious injury during the robbery. A man, age 28, is charged with robbery.

At 12:20 a.m. on June 28, RCMP responded after a suspect entered an unlocked garage and stole a BMW as well as keys to a second vehicle and a number of electronics. The stolen car was located at 2 a.m. and police arrested the 26-year-old suspect as he hid from police in a ditch. He is charged with break and enter and fail to comply with conditions.