Red Deer RCMP seek two suspects armed with a marchete in carjacking

A woman was threatened with a machete before two men stole her car in north Red Deer late Tuesday night.

Red Deer RCMP are investigating the chaotic incident, which started Tuesday night.

At 10:30 p.m., a woman was standing at her parked vehicle on Nash Street when she saw two men crash an SUV into the side of a nearby building.

The suspects then came over to the woman, wielding a machete, and demanded her car keys. They sped away in her vehicle.

Police searched for the vehicle and found it had struck a dumpster in the Highland Green neighbourhood and was abandoned. The victim’s purse was still in the car, but all the cash was stolen from her wallet. She was not injured in the incident.

The SUV had previously been reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake earlier on Tuesday.

Police describe the first suspect as an aboriginal man with short, messy black hair and has thin build. He is about 1.62 m (five-foot-four) tall. He is in his 20s, wore gloves, a baggy dark-coloured sweater and jeans and carried a machete.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian male about 20-years-old. He is about 1.67 m (five-foot-six) tall and has a thin build. He is clean-shaven and wore a grey sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.tipsubmit.com.