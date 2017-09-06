Red Deer RCMP seize house and more than $14,000 in cash

A 58-year-old man has been charged with drug trafficking after police seized a house and cash in June 201t.

Red Deer RCMP seized a house worth $300,000 and about $14,000 cash as proceeds of crime, coming out of a 2015 Priority Crimes Task Force search warrant that netted 10,000 prescription pills.

The house, located at 37 Wells Street, and the cash have now been restrained under the laws of the Civil Asset Forfeiture Program.

New charges are the result of a detailed investigation into money laundering led by the Red Deer RCMP Fraud Unit’s financial crimes investigator and supported by FINTRAC, Canada’s national financial intelligence unit; the investigation involved detailed review of numerous documents that led to the money laundering charges.

“This was an extremely detail-oriented investigation, tracing the movement of numerous sums of money from various sources over the course of almost two years,” says Constable William Lewadniak, Red Deer RCMP financial crimes investigator. “Red Deer RCMP’s goal in using the Civil Asset Forfeiture Program is to take the profit out of crime, cripple the financial core of organized crime, and make it more difficult for criminals to continue to break the law.”

In Alberta, proceeds seized under the Civil Asset Forfeiture Program are prevented from being sold until the courts make a final ruling about whether it should be returned or disposed of. If the court finds that the property was obtained by crime or used to commit crime, then the court can direct the proceeds to compensate victims, reimburse expenses and/or be forfeited to the Civil Forfeiture Fund.

Allie Gader, 58, was charged at the time with numerous counts of drug trafficking and one count of possession of stolen property; he now faces additional charges for: laundering the proceeds of crime, fraud, trafficking in stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property over $5,000

Gader is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Nov. 22.