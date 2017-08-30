Red Deer RCMP still looking for missing girl

Red Deer RCMP are still looking for a 16-year-old girl who went missing last week.

On Tuesday, police asked the public to help find Chloe Wiese, who was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 24.

“We’re constantly looking for any type of information from the public,” said Red Deer RCMP Cpl. Karen Kay. “The public usually is our biggest eye in the sky to see our missing people before we do.”

Wiese is described as Caucasian, 1.75 metres tall (5-foot-9), 91 kg (200 lb.), with long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and black sandals.

“We’re working with whatever lead that comes in,” said Kay. “Once we do receive any type of missing persons complaint we investigate all of them to the best of our ability … and we are trying to reach out to her so she can hopefully let us know she’s safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 403-343-5575.