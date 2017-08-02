Red Deer RCMP with a number of arrests

Red Deer RCMP arrested a number of people the past two weeks including a woman who fled police in a stolen vehicle and a pair who were caught shoplifting with a stolen, loaded handgun.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested early Monday morning after RCMP found her driving a stolen Dodge Ram on Taylor Drive.

The truck fled from police, so a tire deflation device was set up on 55th Avenue. Both front tires on the truck were deflated, but the driver continued driving as police followed the suspect. Eventually the tires were destroyed and the truck came to a stop.

The woman, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants, was arrested and received multiple charges including possession of crystal meth, possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving and possession of counterfeit money. She will appear in court Friday.

Earlier in the week, July 25, police were called to a south Red Deer store where two alleged shoplifters were in custody. When officers arrived they arrested a 25-year-old woman, who was in possession of a loaded, stolen handgun, and a 38-year-old man who allegedly assaulted store staff when he attempted to flee.

The woman is facing numerous firearm charges, as well as and theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000. In addition to theft under $5,000, the man was also charged with assault.

Other recent Red Deer RCMP arrests: