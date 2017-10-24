(Contributed photo).

Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones will speak about her novel

We’re All In This Together author appears Thursday in Red Deer

Few of us have a relative who’s plummeted over waterfalls in a barrel, but readers across Canada are still relating to Amy Jones’ novel, We’re All in This Together.

“It’s very surprising, but nice to know that a story set in Thunder Bay can resonate in other parts of the country,” said Jones, the 2017 Red Deer Reads Community Book Club author, who speaks Thursday night at the Welikoklad Event Centre.

Her fictional tale about the dysfunctional Parker clan touches on inappropriate online relationships, a failing marriage, miscarriages, abandonment issues, and dementia (hence the waterfall sub-plot). But the novel unfolds in a lighthearted way — even becoming a finalist for the Leacock Medal for Humour.

Jones said she wanted to write the kind of book that she enjoys reading: “It’s lighter, less of a difficult read… I’m not a humour writer, but some people think it’s kind of funny, while there are some other, darker parts that still resonate.”

Readers seem to appreciate that while the Parkers bounce from one catastrophe to another, they pull together. This is like many real-life families, said Jones, who prefers not to dwell on how close her fictional foibles hit to home. “I plead the fifth on that one!”

But she’s thrilled that her novel, based on various people and experiences she knows, was selected as this year’s Red Deer Reads title. “I think it’s great!” said Jones, who likes exposing Central Albertans to a bit of Northern Ontario culture.

The Halifax-born author was initially apprehensive about what Thunder Bay residents would think about how she portrayed their community in print. She only lived in the city for six years before moving to teach creative writing at the University of Toronto.

“I wanted to get the feel of the place right,” said Jones — and she was pleased to get positive feedback.

She plans to talk about her book and the writing process at 7 p.m. at the Welikoklad Event Centre. (Tickets are $5 from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.) There will be a book signing and question and answer session.

If you want to be a writer, the most important things are to keep writing, and reading other authors, said Jones. “The more you do it, the better you get. It’s about keeping at it and not giving up.”

The 40-year-old won the 2006 CBC Literary Prize for Short Fiction. She’s a graduate of the creative writing program at UBC, and her fiction has appeared in Best Canadian Stories and The Journey Prize Stories. Jones is also associate editor of The Walleye, Thunder Bay’s arts and culture magazine.


lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Pedalling together: Red Deer’s Hunting Hills bike-a-thon gearing up for 24-hours of biking, mental health awareness

Just Posted

Accused in fatal fire shocked mother’s remains not found

Numerous police interviews with accused triple-murderer Jason Klaus played in court

Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones will speak about her novel

We’re All In This Together author appears Thursday in Red Deer

Pedalling together: Red Deer’s Hunting Hills bike-a-thon gearing up for 24-hours of biking, mental health awareness

For 24-hours, more than 500 students and community partners take turns riding… Continue reading

Youth pleads guilty in manslaughter death of Red Deer man

A Calgary teenager’s murder trial was called off after he pleaded guilty… Continue reading

Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association’s to hold community conversation on domestic violence study

The Central Alberta Immigrant Women’s Association, in collaboration with Red Deer College,… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer’s 2017-2021 council sworn in

Mayor and council ready to serve for the next four years

A rock thrown from a Michigan overpass killed a father. Now 5 teens are charged with murder.

Kenneth Andrew White was riding in the passenger seat of a van… Continue reading

Mother bear attacks Mission woman, conservation officer

Animal charged, knocked down and bit conservation officer before being pushed off and shot

Holy cash: Chase the Ace fundraiser nets $5.8M for Newfoundland parish

Three sets of crumbling concrete steps have just been fixed heading into… Continue reading

Montreal prepares for “Cohen Week” as first anniversary of singer’s death looms

His soulful poetry, distinctive baritone and knack for writing runaway hit songs… Continue reading

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month