Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones will speak about her novel

Few of us have a relative who’s plummeted over waterfalls in a barrel, but readers across Canada are still relating to Amy Jones’ novel, We’re All in This Together.

“It’s very surprising, but nice to know that a story set in Thunder Bay can resonate in other parts of the country,” said Jones, the 2017 Red Deer Reads Community Book Club author, who speaks Thursday night at the Welikoklad Event Centre.

Her fictional tale about the dysfunctional Parker clan touches on inappropriate online relationships, a failing marriage, miscarriages, abandonment issues, and dementia (hence the waterfall sub-plot). But the novel unfolds in a lighthearted way — even becoming a finalist for the Leacock Medal for Humour.

Jones said she wanted to write the kind of book that she enjoys reading: “It’s lighter, less of a difficult read… I’m not a humour writer, but some people think it’s kind of funny, while there are some other, darker parts that still resonate.”

Readers seem to appreciate that while the Parkers bounce from one catastrophe to another, they pull together. This is like many real-life families, said Jones, who prefers not to dwell on how close her fictional foibles hit to home. “I plead the fifth on that one!”

But she’s thrilled that her novel, based on various people and experiences she knows, was selected as this year’s Red Deer Reads title. “I think it’s great!” said Jones, who likes exposing Central Albertans to a bit of Northern Ontario culture.

The Halifax-born author was initially apprehensive about what Thunder Bay residents would think about how she portrayed their community in print. She only lived in the city for six years before moving to teach creative writing at the University of Toronto.

“I wanted to get the feel of the place right,” said Jones — and she was pleased to get positive feedback.

She plans to talk about her book and the writing process at 7 p.m. at the Welikoklad Event Centre. (Tickets are $5 from the Black Knight Ticket Centre.) There will be a book signing and question and answer session.

If you want to be a writer, the most important things are to keep writing, and reading other authors, said Jones. “The more you do it, the better you get. It’s about keeping at it and not giving up.”

The 40-year-old won the 2006 CBC Literary Prize for Short Fiction. She’s a graduate of the creative writing program at UBC, and her fiction has appeared in Best Canadian Stories and The Journey Prize Stories. Jones is also associate editor of The Walleye, Thunder Bay’s arts and culture magazine.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

