WATCH: Red Deer remembers

Wreaths were laid at the base of the Veterans’ Park cenotaph Saturday during the Korean War Veterans Remembrance Day ceremony. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Sam Van Gunst, a veteran peacekeeper, said he was proud to honour fallen Canadian soldiers on Remembrance Day.

Hundreds gathered at Veterans’ Park in Red Deer on Remembrance Day Saturday to honour soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Van Gunst moved to Canada when he was a child in 1949, after experiencing World War II in the Netherlands. Just six years after moving to Canada, Van Gunst joined the Canadian army and was posted to Germany as a peacekeeper.

“After moving to Canada I very quickly realized this is the best country in the world. That’s why it’s so important to me to always attend these Remembrance Day ceremonies,” Van Gunst said.

It was great to see hundreds of Red Deerians honouring soldiers who gave their lives defending the country he loves, Van Gunst said.

The ceremony at Veterans’ Park was hosted by the Korean War Veterans of Red Deer.

Lorraine Kerik, secretary treasurer and spokesperson for Korean Veterans, said it meant everything to have so many people come out to the cenotaph.

“It’s an absolute honour to stand here with all of them,” said Kerik. “It’s heartwarming. When we first started doing the ceremony at the cenotaph we were lucky to get 50 people and now we have hundreds of people.”

Kerik said she believes the ceremony in Veterans’ Park will continue to grow every year.

Remembrance Day will always hold a close place in Kerik’s heart, she added.

“We were raised by a military father, so we’ve always respected and been proud to honour Remembrance Day,” she said.

Another ceremony was held in Red Deer at Crossroads Church.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

