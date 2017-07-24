Red Deer Royals take gold

Red Deer Royals Marching Band have once again excelled on an international stage.

The marching band scored 80.83 on Sunday at the World Music Competition in Kerkrade, Netherlands. That was good enough for gold medal and a 10th-place finish in the competition that draws band from around the world.

The Red Deer musicians competed in their category against bands from Taiwan, Japan, Netherlands and Germany.

More than 260 bands from 30 countries from five continents gathered for the music competition. More than 20,000 musicians are involved in the competition, which began on July 6 and runs until Saturday.

It was expected to draw 350,000 visitors to Kerkrade.