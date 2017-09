Glenn MacLeod, a member of the Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools First Nations Metis and Inuit Support Team, leads students at St. Teresa of Avila School in a drum session on Friday. He visited the school to teach the students more about Orange Shirt Day, which is about remembering the residential school experience and the importance of reconciliation. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Students across Red Deer and Central Alberta participated in Orange Shirt Day in many different ways, including getting a lesson in traditional aboriginal drumming.

Glenn MacLeod, a member of the Red Deer Regional Catholic Schools First Nations Metis and Inuit Support Team, led students at St. Teresa of Avila School in a drum session on Friday.

Orange Shirt Day is about remembering the residential school experience and the importance of reconciliation,