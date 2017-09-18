Red Deer seeks City Charter powers under Municipal Government Act

Red Deer has its eye on some of the powers granted to Edmonton and Calgary through the establishment of City Charters under the Municipal Government Act.

On Aug. 10 the province released a draft of the City Charters Regulation for public comment.

On Monday city council approved a resolution to enter into discussions with the province to explore the expansion of charter provisions to mid-sized cities such as Red Deer.

“There are some tools that have now been conferred to Edmonton and Calgary through the charter process that we think we could use in order to help improve economic conditions, social conditions and other environmental conditions in our municipality,” Mayor Tara Veer said.

For example, the ability to split out mill rates would give Red Deer the opportunity to incent or disincent certain types of development through taxation, she said.

Other charter benefits identified by city administration include allowing setbacks to vary for landfills to allow for development; access to tools to support affordable housing development such as loans and long-term property agreements to ensure perpetuity; and the ability to increase maximum fines to encourage bylaw compliance for the safety of citizens.