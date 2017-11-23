Red Deer seeks public input on coming changes to sign bylaw

A half-kilometre buffer zone could separate billboards in Red Deer under proposed changes to the land use bylaw.

In the works for months, the city administration has completed its suggested overhaul of Red Deer’s sign bylaw and council will give first reading to the amendments.

Included in the proposed changes is a new 500 metre radius between billboards in the city. If approved, the amendment will be open to public consultation up until the public hearing, which would take place at the Dec. 11 council meeting.

According to a release from the city, the sign part of the city’s land use bylaw is the first to be reviewed as part of a multi-year review of the bylaw.

Other proposed changes would regulate where signs and billboards can be placed, create a minimum distance from residential areas and the size of billboards. It will also limit the number of signs in the city.

According to the city, the proposal would “reduce distraction and clutter, especially near residential areas.

“It also suggests clarity around rules and process to make things easier for businesses, as well as more flexibility for new sign trends.”

Since April, input has come from the sign industry, business community and general public to shape the amendment through public events, one-on-one meetings, surveys and opportunities on the city’s website.

Anyone wanting to read the draft bylaw and submit their input can do so by visiting www.reddeer.ca/lub.



