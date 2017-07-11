Red Deer takes multimodal view of transportation

New way to plan, prioritize and evaluate transportation projects

City council approved a new transportation plan that will shape driving, walking, cycling, transit and future rail in Red Deer.

Moving Red Deer Forward is a multimodal transportation plan that will be the foundation for how the transportation network will be improved now and in the future.

It will allow the city to plan, prioritize and evaluate transportation projects in a co-ordinated way and bring them forward for approval and public consultation through the city’s budget process.

The plan has a strong focus on data collection and includes a new evaluation tool to allow the city to measure and evaluate the walking, cycling and transit experience of Red Deerians. Similar to the tool used to measure and evaluate pavement quality on city roads, the new multimodal transportation index will be used to evaluate and identify gaps in trails, sidewalks, cycling and transit networks.

For more information about Moving Red Deer Forward, visit www.reddeer.ca/movingforward.