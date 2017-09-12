Red Deer Terry Fox Run close to raising $0.5M this year

For the love of Terry Fox

Thirty seven years of commitment in Red Deer can yield to half a million.

If the organizers of the Red Deer Terry Fox Run manage to raise $20,000 this year, the local event will reach half a million mark since it started.

The runs started in Red Deer ever since Terry Fox died and have continued ever since making this the 37th annual, confirmed Loretta Winia, co-organizer of the run in Red Deer.

The friendly, non-competitive event on average raises about $15,000.

“There has been that odd year when we’ve raised $20,000,” said Winia. “I think it’s possible [to do it this year].”

The organizers want to up the interest and participation to reach the goal.

The number of participants who come out usually depends on the weather said co-organizer Lori Hutchings. But on average about 200-300 people take part.

Hutchings is reminding the public that Terry Fox wanted to raise $1 for every Canadian to fight cancer and is looking to raise more interest this year to reach the $20,000 goal.

The friendly run is scheduled on Sept. 17 at Heritage Ranch.

Although there is no registration fee, participants are encouraged to donate online or bring their donations at the event.

The racecourse is 10 kilometres long with options to bike or walk your dog and go as far as participants wish.

The loop follows the city trails past Great Chief Park and Bower Ponds passing the south bank of the Red Deer River and finishing at the ranch.

Under the mandate of Terry Fox Foundation, 84 per cent of every dollar raised goes directly towards cancer research.

Registration for the event in Red Deer starts at 10 a.m. with the run at 11 a.m.

