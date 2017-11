The Smile Cookie Campaign raised nearly $34,000 for Reading College.

At a cheque presentation at Tim Hortons, near 68th Street and Gaetz Avenue, it was announced that the campaign had raised $33,978 in support of the summer literacy program.

Reading College takes students going into Grade 3, but who are struggling with reading and writing. The monthlong program held at Red Deer College helps them get the literacy skills they need to succeed.

