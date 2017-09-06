Red Deer to honour fallen emergency service workers

Red Deerians will honour emergency service workers who have fallen in the line of duty on Sunday.

The city will hold a Firefighters’ National Memorial Day march and ceremony at City Hall Park at 9:30 a.m.

Following the march, Emergency Services Honour Guards will lay a wreath of remembrance and have a minute of silence to remember the loss of firefighters, emergency medical service members and police officers.

Ralph Goodale, minister of public safety, recently announced the second Sunday of September every year will be Firefighters’ National Memorial Day.

Attendees are asked to gather on the west side of the park for the ceremony.