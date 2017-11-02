Two to four centimetres of snow coming to Red Deer

Red Deer residents can expect about two to four centimetres of snow today with winds gusting from 20 km/h to about 40 km/h.

The temperature will remain steady around -9 with -11 later tonight.

There’s a snowfall warning in effect in Nordegg area near Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734. The warning is in effect for Clearwater County near Chungo Creek, Nordegg and Big Horn. Warning is also in effect for Clearwater County near Ya-Ha-Tinda Ranch, and Cadomin and Robb.

A slow moving upper low over Vancouver Island continues to spread snow into southern Alberta with heavy snow along the foothills. Snow will intensify Thursday afternoon and later in the night and continue into Friday before gradually tapering off. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected by Saturday morning, with locally higher amounts, up to 40 centimetres, possible along the southern foothills.



