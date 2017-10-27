Red Deer Trans and Non-binary Aid Society looks to educate community

Things haven’t always been simple for Lucas Gagnon since he came out as a transgender man two years ago.

“There are definitely some struggles,” said Gagnon. “I struggle with getting acceptance from members of my family. I really had to redefine what family means to me, so I can surround myself with people who are supportive.”

Gagnon, 26, said he has known he was transgender for a long time, but wasn’t ready to make the transition.

“I attempted to come out when I was 18, but I didn’t have the resources or support that I needed so I ended up going back in the closet,” Gagnon said.

The Red Deerian is a board member on the Trans and Non-binary Aid Society (TANAS), which was created last August.

There is a lack of education on transgender people, especially in Central Alberta, Gagnon said.

“There’s a fair amount of bigotry and discrimination against transgender people because of the lack of education,” he said, adding hate speech and being denied access to facilities and services are some forms of discrimination he’s seen.

Gagnon and a group of others decided to start TANAS to educate people through round table discussions and providing transition-related materials.

The group provides resources and peer-to-peer support for transgender people as well.

“We aren’t professionals, we are just people who have lived and experienced this and we’re more than willing to be a listening ear and point people in the direction of any resources they may need,” he said.

While TANAS hasn’t grown too much in membership a year after being founded, it has gained a ton of support in the community, said Gagnon.

“We’re getting our name out there and other organizations are really showing a willingness to support and learn from us,” Gagnon said.

The society will pay tribute to transgender people who have died over the past year on Nov. 20’s Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“We’ll honour the lives of those who were murdered or committed suicide,” he said.

The ceremony will be like a candlelight vigil, said Gagnon. Transgender people who have lost their lives will have their names read to those in attendance. Society members will then share stories and have a questions and answers period so people can learn more about them.

The exact time and location of the Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony in Red Deer is still being determined.

More details on the local group can be found at www.facebook.com/transandnonbinaryaidsociety.


