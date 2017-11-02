Tree trimming near power lines starts next week in Red Deer

The City of Red Deer will begin trimming trees near city power lines next week.

ArborCare Tree Service workers will start the annual trimming Monday on behalf of the city. The work is expected to be completed in two to three months.

City-owned and customer-owner trees will be trimmed to maintain clearance distances from high voltage and secondary voltage power lines.

Tree limbs are trimmed away from power lines in order to maintain public safety and reliability of electrical service in Red Deer.

Property owners are responsible for keeping trees trimmed back from low voltage service wires to their residence.

Residents are asked to stay clear of the trimming personnel and equipment for safety reasons.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to Red Deer’s Electric Light and Power department at 403-342-8274.



