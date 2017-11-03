Red Deer unemployment rate drops to 5.3 per cent

Red Deerians continue to get back to work after a couple rough years for the economy.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in the city is 1.5 percentage points lower than it was at this time last year.

Red Deer is sitting at 5.3 per cent unemployment, down from 5.7 per cent in September and 6.8 per cent last October.

Robin Bobocel, Red Deer Chamber of Commerce CEO, said the increasing employment is a good sign for the community.

“We’re really encouraged by these numbers,” said Bobocel. “Any increase in employment for the region is a positive thing – there’s no question about it.”

The provincial unemployment rate for October was 7.5 per cent. Employment rose by 12,000 in Alberta, all in full-time work.

While employment numbers are improving, the unemployment rate hasn’t fully rebounded to what it was in the fall of 2014, which was just before the oil-related downturn. At that time, the unemployment rate in Alberta was 4.4 per cent. The rate was at its highest last November when it hit nine per cent.

“This region has suffered exponentially harder than other regions because of the nature of our economy and our workforce here in Central Alberta.

“But oil and gas tends to get busier this time of year so we’re not too surprised there’s been an increase in employment numbers,” said Bobocel.

Bobocel said the Chamber hopes to see employment continue to rise until it reaches those pre-recession numbers.

“Things are getting better thanks to the resilience of business to adapt to challenging times – I think that’s what we’re seeing here,” he said.

Nationally, the unemployment rate was 6.8 per cent in October, which is 0.1 per cent higher than September.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Salvation Army looking for kettle campaign volunteers
Next story
Red Deer Public Library names new CEO

Just Posted

Red Deer Salvation Army looking for kettle campaign volunteers

An army of volunteers will ring the bells and guard the kettles… Continue reading

Red Deer’s newest public school, Don Campbell Elementary, celebrates opening

As she walked away from the stage, Millie Campbell, with a big… Continue reading

‘They are overreaching extensively’: Notley wants Trans Mountain delays dismissed

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she wants the National Energy Board to… Continue reading

This flu season started earlier in Alberta

AHS recommends getting a free flu shot

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Central Alberta mayors walk to prevent falls

Seniors have nine times more fall-related injuries

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Sons, architects, tourists: A shared fate on the bike path

Three decades had passed since their 1987 graduation from a technology high… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month