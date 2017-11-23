Red Deer Winter Activity guides headed for city, county doorsteps

To help Red Deerians keep moving in winter, the city has released its guide with activities and programs.

The 2018 Winter Activity Guide will be delivered to Red Deer County homes on Nov. 30 and to Red Deer homes on Dec. 1.

Copies may also be picked up after Dec. 1 at City Hall, 4914 48th Ave.; the Collicutt Centre, 3031 30th Ave.; Culture Services Centre, 3827 39th St.; G.H. Dawe Community Centre, 56 Holt St.; and the Recreation Centre, 4501 47A Ave.

The guide will also be available on the city’s website starting on Nov. 27 at 8 a.m.

Registration for all city programs in the guide starts at 8a.m. on Dec. 5. It can be done online at www.reddeer.ca/looknbook, by calling 403-309-8411 or in person at the Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre or the Recreation Centre.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer seeks public input on coming changes to sign bylaw
Next story
Innisfail man injured in home invasion

Just Posted

Red Deer seeks public input on coming changes to sign bylaw

A half-kilometre buffer zone could separate billboards in Red Deer under proposed… Continue reading

Innisfail man injured in home invasion

Police say the injury was non life-threatening

Credentials questioned man at Remembrance Day services

Veterans are crying foul after an alleged faker posed as a former… Continue reading

Red Deer youth shelter will increase capacity in 2018

Youth HQ seeks to help more youth

UPDATED: 911 operator helps Red Deer couple during birth

Meet for the first time Thursday

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month