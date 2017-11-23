Red Deer Winter Activity guides headed for city, county doorsteps

To help Red Deerians keep moving in winter, the city has released its guide with activities and programs.

The 2018 Winter Activity Guide will be delivered to Red Deer County homes on Nov. 30 and to Red Deer homes on Dec. 1.

Copies may also be picked up after Dec. 1 at City Hall, 4914 48th Ave.; the Collicutt Centre, 3031 30th Ave.; Culture Services Centre, 3827 39th St.; G.H. Dawe Community Centre, 56 Holt St.; and the Recreation Centre, 4501 47A Ave.

The guide will also be available on the city’s website starting on Nov. 27 at 8 a.m.

Registration for all city programs in the guide starts at 8a.m. on Dec. 5. It can be done online at www.reddeer.ca/looknbook, by calling 403-309-8411 or in person at the Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Community Centre or the Recreation Centre.



