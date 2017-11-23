Red Deer youth shelter will increase capacity in 2018

Youth HQ seeks to help more youth

49th Street Youth Shelter will expand by three beds in January to become a 12-bed shelter to help more youth in crisis.

Youth HQ executive director Jacquie Boyd said the shelter is becoming a no-barrier program that will welcome all youth, age 12 to 17, who need a safe place to go.

“By having no barriers we allow more individuals to access more services. Now we can provide shelter for any and all youth in need,” Boyd said on Thursday.

Most of the funding to operate the shelter comes from the province through Children’s Services and the department has been a big supporter of the expansion and no-barrier service model, she said.

“This has been in the works for a little while. We’ve been able to bring up all of our standards to get the permit required for 12 beds.”

She said a fire alarm system throughout the Youth HQ building was required for the expansion and has been installed. Space at the shelter will be utilized in a different way to make room for the additional beds.

The shelter opened in 1992 and increased to nine beds in 1998.

So far this year there have been more admissions to the shelter compared to 2016. This year admissions have reached 223 and 83 youth have been served. In 2016 there were 142 admissions and 81 youth served.

Boyd expects even more youth will use the shelter when it expands.

“We are going to make a concerted effort to communicate with our target population, these youth in crisis, to let them know there is a safe option for them.”


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Festival of Trees begins
Next story
UPDATED: 911 operator helps Red Deer couple during birth

Just Posted

Credentials under investigation of man who posed as veteran at Red Deer school Remembrance Day services

Veterans are crying foul after an alleged faker posed as a former… Continue reading

Red Deer youth shelter will increase capacity in 2018

Youth HQ seeks to help more youth

UPDATED: 911 operator helps Red Deer couple during birth

Meet for the first time Thursday

Canada’s 150 year ends on ice, but no hockey pucks, triple jumps allowed

OTTAWA — No figure skating. No hockey. No racing. No cell phones.… Continue reading

Banner signing at Collicutt Centre

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

WATCH: Festival of Trees begins

A preview dinner and silent auction was held Wednesday night at Westerner Park

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Updated: Missing Sylvan Lake women found

Women were reported missing earlier this week

Liberals propose billions for affordable housing, including individual benefits

A Liberal government fond of promising help for those working hard to… Continue reading

Alberta Party sees growth in Central Alberta

Greg Clark addressed health care needs addressed in Red Deer

Ponoka council freezes Ponoka Fire Department spending

All discretionary spending frozen until full budget numbers are presented

WATCH: Ponoka’s Festival of Trees sees continued support

Three days of celebration and fundraising held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre

Creationist will speak at home-schooling convention in Red Deer

Ken Ham has debated Bill Nye on the Earth’s origins

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month