Red Deer youth shelter will increase capacity in 2018

49th Street Youth Shelter will expand by three beds in January to become a 12-bed shelter to help more youth in crisis.

Youth HQ executive director Jacquie Boyd said the shelter is becoming a no-barrier program that will welcome all youth, age 12 to 17, who need a safe place to go.

“By having no barriers we allow more individuals to access more services. Now we can provide shelter for any and all youth in need,” Boyd said on Thursday.

Most of the funding to operate the shelter comes from the province through Children’s Services and the department has been a big supporter of the expansion and no-barrier service model, she said.

“This has been in the works for a little while. We’ve been able to bring up all of our standards to get the permit required for 12 beds.”

She said a fire alarm system throughout the Youth HQ building was required for the expansion and has been installed. Space at the shelter will be utilized in a different way to make room for the additional beds.

The shelter opened in 1992 and increased to nine beds in 1998.

So far this year there have been more admissions to the shelter compared to 2016. This year admissions have reached 223 and 83 youth have been served. In 2016 there were 142 admissions and 81 youth served.

Boyd expects even more youth will use the shelter when it expands.

“We are going to make a concerted effort to communicate with our target population, these youth in crisis, to let them know there is a safe option for them.”



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter