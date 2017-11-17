Red Deerian honours her brother who died in a motorcycle collision

A Red Deer resident is donating blood to honour her brother, who died in a motorcycle collision in September.

Houaida Haddad, a YogaNation employee and sister to Ziade Haddad will remember her brother by making a blood donation Saturday. She is encouraging others to do the same.

YogaNation is partnering with Canadian Blood Services to host a blood donor clinic to honor Ziade.

“YogaNation owners decided to do this for me,” she said.

Ziade died at 29 years old in a motor vehicle collision while he was driving to his Edmonton home around 11 p.m. on Sept. 10. He was pronounced dead at the scene, said Houaida.

“It’s been rough for my family – especially for my dad,” she said.

Her father is a cancer patient and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Houaida said although neither her father nor her brother needed blood, she wants more people to donate blood because collision victims and cancer patients often need blood supply.

“Blood banks are always short on blood,” she said.

Houaida said her sister, Zeina, will make the trip from Edmonton to donate blood Saturday.

Blood donors, including first-time donors, are needed to make the Red Deer clinic a success.

Other organizations can partner with Canadian Blood Services as part of the Partners for Life program. The program gives teams within Canadian companies, government agencies, community groups, schools and faith organizations the opportunity to show their commitment to saving lives by donating blood.

The blood donation camp is Saturday at Canadian Blood Services on 68 Street between 9 and 10 a.m. Those looking to donate can call Canadian Blood Services.

Houaida said those who can’t make it Saturday can still donate in honour of Ziade by calling and making an appointment at a later date.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter