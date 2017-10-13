Red Deerians are avid readers and movie watchers

Red Deer is a city of movie watchers; at least that’s what data from Red Deer Public Library (RDPL) indicates. According to RDPL, DVDs are the most popular item the library lends, with more than 11,000 titles available at the Downtown Branch alone, Red Deerians checked out more than 17,000 movies in August 2017 alone.

In addition to DVDs, one of the most popular items checked out this year at the Dawe branch is a book titled Accent on Canadian English: A Pronunciation Program for Speakers of English as a Second Language.

This is likely due to the thriving Adult Literacy program based out of the Dawe branch – only the second of its kind in Alberta.

At the Timberlands Branch (which opened in the fall of 2014), top circulating items include: People Magazine, The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins, and Game of Thrones: Season 2. In 2017, Fishbowl by Bradley Somer and the DVD Arrival were also at the top of the charts.

In terms of books, big name authors are always popular with Red Deerians. This includes: James Patterson, Danielle Steel, Nora Roberts, Janet Evanovich, and Louis L’Amour, five of the most checked out authors at Red Deer Public Library since 2003.

As for the most sought-after items this summer? That would be the DVD Guardians of the Galaxy, which has 39 holds. Glass Houses by Louise Penney is currently the most requested adult fiction book with 21 holds.

Library cards are free for all City of Red Deer residents until the end of 2017.

Curious what other items made the list? Check out Red Deer’s most popular items below:

1) CSI: Miami Season 1 (DVD) – 624 checkouts

2) Memoirs of a Geisha (DVD) – 557 checkouts

3) Mission Impossible III (DVD) – 532 checkouts

4) My Big Fat Greek Wedding (DVD) – 526 checkouts

5) In Her Shoes (DVD) – 514 checkouts

Red Deer’s favourite picture books

1) The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss – 561 checkouts

2) On the Moon by Stan Berenstain – 497 checkouts

3) Are You My Mother by P.D. Eastman – 478 checkouts

Top 5 items of 2017

1) We’re All in This Together by Amy Jones(Book) – 475 checkouts

2) Sully (DVD) – 155 checkouts

3) Snowden (DVD) – 105 checkouts

4) Hacksaw Ridge (DVD) – 105 checkouts

5) The Girl on the Train (DVD) – 105 checkouts

Most popular eBooks (OverDrive)

1) Gone Girl: A Novel by Gillian Flynn – 367 checkouts

2) The Next Always by Nora Roberts – 366 checkouts

3) The Racketeer by John Grisham – 318 checkouts

4) A Wanted Man by Lee Child – 276 checkouts

5) Fifty Shades of Grey: Book 1 by E. L. James – 275 checkouts

(All data is according to checkouts as of Sept. 25, 2017)