Red Deerians arrested after fleeing police

Two Red Deerians were arrested after a vehicle was stolen in late October.

On Oct. 30, Lacombe Police spotted a black Dodge Ram and a grey Kia Soul with its headlights off travelling south on 58 Street around 12:30 a.m.

The officer attempted to pull the Kia over to inform the driver the headlights were on; however the Kia, and the Dodge, accelerated and attempted to evade police.

The Kia swerved sharply in an attempt to pass the truck, but the two vehicles collided, causing the Kia to spin and strike a traffic sign.

While the Kia was inoperable after the collision, the Dodge truck continued on 58 Street.

The truck, which was reported stolen in Lacombe Oct. 29, was later found damaged and abandoned at the intersection of 45 Avenue and the C&E Trail.

With the help of the Red Deer RCMP K-9 unit, a 21-year-old man was found hiding behind a shed in someone’s backyard. A sawed off shotgun was found in a backpack as well.

The man is facing a number of charges including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a prohibited weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17.

The 22-year-old woman driving the Kia was charged with driving dangerously, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break-in tools. She will appear in court this Friday.


sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com
Most Read

