(Andy Bronson / The Herald)

Red Deerians can donate books at Rebels game on Nov. 24

Books will be donated to the Books on the Bus program

If you have any books to give away, bring them to the Red Deer Rebels game on Friday.

The Books on the Bus program has teamed up with the Red Deer Rebels for a book drive that will provide books on Red Deer Transit. The city is asking Red Deer residents to bring their new and gently used books at the game at the Enmax Centrium for program.

Although, a constant supply of books is needed, the demand is especially high for children’s books. Children’s books are accepted in both hard and soft cover. Paperbacks books are accepted for young adults and adults.

The Books on the Bus program is funded by the Red Deer and District Family and Community Support Services (FCSS).

The initiative is the first of its kind in Canada.

The program was launched in 2016 and recently received a 2017 Award of Excellence from the Family and Community Support Services Association of Alberta for helping strengthen the social fabric of the community.

Books will be collected at the game from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Those not attending the Rebels game on Friday can donate their books at another drop-off centre like the Red Deer city hall, Collicutt Centre, G.H. Dawe Centre and Sorensen Station.

For more information visit reddeer.ca/booksonthebus.

