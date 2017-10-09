Red Deerians celebrate the city’s libraries

Kimberley Lennie, office manager at the Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch, grabs a book from a shelf. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

A few Red Deerians are excited to spend time at the Red Deer Public Library during October’s Canadian Library Month.

Lindsay Fedorak, a recent Red Deer College graduate, visits the library every couple weeks.

“I’ve always liked to study here. It’s just a fun, safe place where you can relax and enjoy yourself,” Fedorak said.

Raylene Tone, a student at École Secondaire Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School, said she goes to the library once a month. She’ll spend a lot of time there when she does go, she added.

“I’ll go to the café first then sit down and read half of a book or sometimes the whole thing. I’ll just sit down as long as I feel like it and read,” Tone said.

Gilles Rodrigue said he visits the library three or four times a week. Rodrigue likes to look at the DVDs available at the library, but he doesn’t just look at the DVD rack, he said.

“The first place I’ll go when I come into the library is returns because if there’s something new out it’ll most likely be there.

“I just really enjoying coming out to the library – it’s always good,” said Rodrigue.

Red Deer Public Library will celebrate Canadian Library Month with Library Day on Thursday. All three branches will offer free snacks, coffee and the opportunity to speak with staff and tour the libraries from 2 to 4 p.m.

Kimberley Lennie, office manager at Red Deer Public Library’s downtown branch, said it’s a great opportunity for people who haven’t been to the library in a while.

“It’s a chance for people to rediscover the library all over again,” said Lennie. “It’s a place where the community can come together and be together.”

There’s plenty to do at any of Red Deer’s three public libraries, Lennie added.

“Libraries has evolved a lot over the years. It used to be somewhere where you can get a book or rent a DVD, but now it’s a place where you can gather and meet people. It’s a safe, warm place,” she said.

Lennie said everyone has a favourite part of the library.

“My favourite place in this library is the children’s section. It’s just beautiful and there’s so many things for kids to do,” she said.

Another big event during Canadian Library Month will be Oct. 26, when Red Deer Reads author Amy Jones visits the Welikoklad Event Centre.

Library cards are free until end of December to celebrate Canada 150. Lennie said signing up for a card this month is as good a time as any.

For more information, visit www.rdpl.org.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter