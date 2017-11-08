Red Deer’s 10-year plan still includes new aquatic centre, Dawe centre expansion

A new aquatic centre is still in Red Deer’s 10-year capital plan, so is an expansion to the G.H. Dawe Community Centre.

If all the construction projects in Red Deer’s plans to 2027 were started over the next decade, it would cost the city $1.4 billion.

Earmarked projects for 2019 is the restoration of the CPR Pedestrian Bridge, which has an “at-risk” abutment, and the development of a court for pickleball (one of North America’s fastest-growing sports).

A city fire training facility is also in the longer-term plan. And after a proposed postponement was announced on Wednesday, the start of construction of the Northland connector road could also be pushed back 2 to 3 years. It would be built, linking north and south Red Deer, between 2021 and 2027.

City manager Craig Curtis said two of the 10-year plan projects will be a boon to North Red Deer — the Olympic-sized aquatic centre (anticipated to be completed by 2022) would be located at that end of the city, as well as the Dawe Community Centre expansion. The aim of the latter project (estimated to start about 2021) is to twin the ice rink, bring it up to NHL standards, and add a spray park.

In the city’s infrastructure plans beyond the next 10 years is the construction of a new performing arts centre, a new civic centre, and another police station.



