Red Deer’s Agri-trade breaks 33,000 attendees mark

Attendance numbers for the 2017 Agri-Trade Equipment Exposition are the strongest they have been in recent history, say organizers.

A Wednesday press release said, 33,381 people attended the four-day show held Nov. 8 to 11 at the Westerner.

“We’re very pleased with the show’s overall success this year,” said Dave Fiddler, show manager. “Agri-Trade’s important relationship with the agriculture industry continues to grow and its relevance to the many sectors within the industry also continues to increase on an annual basis.”

The show featured more than 470 exhibits spread out over 185,000 square feet of indoor tradeshow and exhibit space, as well as 85,000 square feet of outdoor exhibits.

The event is a joint venture between the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce and the Westerner Park.



