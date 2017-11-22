Red Deer’s Bower Place aims to demolish Target, redevelop east side of mall

A major design of Bower Place could see the now-vacant Target demolished and replaced with a two-storey addition.

When Target Canada declared bankruptcy in 2015, 20 months into its tenancy in the south Red Deer mall, it left the largest anchor space in the shopping centre empty, at 118.646 square feet.

Then with the Sears departure in September, the mall now has two large empty spaces.

The City of Red Deer has received a development permit application to redevelop the east side of the mall.

Headlining the redevelopment is the construction of a new, two-storey addition to the east side. The addition, according to a site plan obtained by the Advocate, is smaller than the old Target location.

Bower Place Redevelopment by Murray Crawford on Scribd

The proposed redevelopment also includes reconfiguring the east parking area including new parking stalls. According to a letter sent to Bower residents within 100 metres of the mall, the stalls will meet the size requirements of the city’s land use bylaw.

The plans show an additional five rows of parking spaces on the east side of the mall, in place of where Target used to be.

Also included is new landscaping, pedestrian connections and a new entry into the mall from Bennett Street.

Letters dated November 6 were sent out to neighbouring residents seeking their feedback by Friday.

Bower Place is managed by Bentall Kennedy, a real estate service provider and real estate investment advisers. It has more than 115 stores and services and is located on Molly Banister Drive.

Officials with the shopping centre declined to comment about what tenants could occupy the space as it is still going through public consultation and city planning.

The last multi million-dollar renovation project earned the mall an award from an industry association and accolades from an architectural and design magazine in 2009.


