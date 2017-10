Sandra Rosntreter serves up some chili at Grammalink’s Chili for a Cause. The money raised goes to the Stephen Lewis Foundation, combatting the AIDS/HIV epidemic in Africa. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate Staff)

Serving up 325 bowls of chili, GrammaLink-Africa raised $8,000 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

The group, comprised of Red Deer and area grandmothers and “grandothers,” held the fundraiser on Oct. 18 at Gaetz Memorial Church in downtown Red Deer. They made the chili and served it up on bowls made by the Red Deer Pottery Club, Red Deer College and Maureen Lewis.

The money raised goes to the foundation to combat the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa.