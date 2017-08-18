Red Deer’s First Friday receptions for September

A display featuring war-related art is one of many Red Deerians can see during September’s First Friday art gallery openings.
You can see trench art, which are items soldiers, prisoners of war or civilians made from material associated with armed conflict or its consequences, at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery’s “Keepsakes of Conflict: Trench Art and other Canadian War-Related Craft” exhibit. Curated by the Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery, the exhibit will open on Sept. 2. A reception will be held from 5-8 p.m.
That isn’t the only exhibit the gallery will have in September, as artists Marnie Blair, Jill Ho-You and Heather Huston’s mixed-media, prints display “The Other Passport” will open on Aug. 26, with a reception from 5-8 p.m.
The “Alberta Spirit Show,” with art from members of the Alberta Community Art Clubs Association, can be seen at the Kiwanis Gallery starting Monday, with the First Friday reception at 6-8 p.m.
A+ Art Gallery and Unique Collections will host Christine Karron’s acrylics exhibit “Beyond Nature” from Sept. 1 to 30, with its First Friday reception running from 4-6 p.m.
Fan Schlosser’s oil on canvas exhibit “Obsession with Lilly White” will open at The Gallery on the Alley on Sept. 1. The reception is from 5-8 p.m.
There is more art to see in Red Deer without First Friday Red Deer opening receptions.
- Artists Taylor Bootsma and Natalie Elgersma have drawing and photographs on display at the Corridor Community Gallery until Sept. 26.
- Viewpoint Gallery, in the Cultural Services Centre, will host Alysse Bowd and Shirley Rimer’s ceramic sculpture work starting Aug. 31.
- A digital infrared photography exhibit, “Greekopolis” from artist Jean-Rene LeBlanc, will be available to see at the Harris-Warke Gallery starting Aug. 29.
- The Hub on Ross will have artist Rae MacDonald’s fluid and heavy body acrylics exhibit beginning Sept. 1. There will be a closing reception on Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.
- Elaine Funnell’s watercolour exhibit “Botanical Art – My Perspective” is already on display at the Marjorie Wood Gallery and will close on Sept. 15.
- The Lyrical Gallery hosts Cathy Bible’s acrylics and media exhibit “Lyrical Abstracts,” beings Sept. 1.