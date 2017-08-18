Red Deer’s First Friday receptions for September

A display featuring war-related art is one of many Red Deerians can see during September’s First Friday art gallery openings.

You can see trench art, which are items soldiers, prisoners of war or civilians made from material associated with armed conflict or its consequences, at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery’s “Keepsakes of Conflict: Trench Art and other Canadian War-Related Craft” exhibit. Curated by the Moose Jaw Museum and Art Gallery, the exhibit will open on Sept. 2. A reception will be held from 5-8 p.m.

That isn’t the only exhibit the gallery will have in September, as artists Marnie Blair, Jill Ho-You and Heather Huston’s mixed-media, prints display “The Other Passport” will open on Aug. 26, with a reception from 5-8 p.m.

The “Alberta Spirit Show,” with art from members of the Alberta Community Art Clubs Association, can be seen at the Kiwanis Gallery starting Monday, with the First Friday reception at 6-8 p.m.

A+ Art Gallery and Unique Collections will host Christine Karron’s acrylics exhibit “Beyond Nature” from Sept. 1 to 30, with its First Friday reception running from 4-6 p.m.

Fan Schlosser’s oil on canvas exhibit “Obsession with Lilly White” will open at The Gallery on the Alley on Sept. 1. The reception is from 5-8 p.m.

There is more art to see in Red Deer without First Friday Red Deer opening receptions.