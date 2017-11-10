Red Deer’s homeless seeking shelter at Warming Centre

Red Deer’s homeless quickly made their way to Safe Harbour’s Warming Centre when the doors opened on Nov. 1.

“This past week we’ve been seeing just over 60 people every day which increased pretty quickly actually,” said Colleen Markus, Safe Harbour program manager, on Friday.

Last year the centre regularly saw between 60 and 100 people.

It’s unlikely it was just the freezing temperatures that drove people to the centre, she said.

“This is our third year in this location, our fourth year of operating the warming centre, so word gets out there pretty quick.”

The seasonal centre has operated since 2015 out of two shipping containers at 5256 53rd Ave., located in the parking lot of Central Alberta’s Safe Harbour Society for Health and Housing.

Hour of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until April 30.

“We’ve seen quite a few people we haven’t seen for a bit so we assume they’ve been sleeping rough and now they’re coming out in the winter time to get some services and a warm place to be.”

She said there has also been a lot of people coming out who haven’t used the warming centre in the previous two years and staff is working hard to get everyone on the path to housing and supports for those who want them.

Addictions and mental health workers are available to meet with people on a regular basis. An immunization clinic was held last week with more to come. ID clinics will also be held.

“It gives them back their identity which is huge. Going forward it opens up a bunch of doors,” Markus said about ID clinics.

She said donations of hand and feet warmers would definitely be appreciated, and the supply of gloves has been depleted. Fresh fruit, peanut butter and bread could also be put to good use.

Donations can be dropped off at Safe Harbour’s main office between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.



szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter