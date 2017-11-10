Warming Centre operated by Central Alberta’s Safe Harbour Society for Health and Housing.

Red Deer’s homeless seeking shelter at Warming Centre

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Red Deer’s homeless quickly made their way to Safe Harbour’s Warming Centre when the doors opened on Nov. 1.

“This past week we’ve been seeing just over 60 people every day which increased pretty quickly actually,” said Colleen Markus, Safe Harbour program manager, on Friday.

Last year the centre regularly saw between 60 and 100 people.

It’s unlikely it was just the freezing temperatures that drove people to the centre, she said.

“This is our third year in this location, our fourth year of operating the warming centre, so word gets out there pretty quick.”

The seasonal centre has operated since 2015 out of two shipping containers at 5256 53rd Ave., located in the parking lot of Central Alberta’s Safe Harbour Society for Health and Housing.

Hour of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until April 30.

“We’ve seen quite a few people we haven’t seen for a bit so we assume they’ve been sleeping rough and now they’re coming out in the winter time to get some services and a warm place to be.”

She said there has also been a lot of people coming out who haven’t used the warming centre in the previous two years and staff is working hard to get everyone on the path to housing and supports for those who want them.

Addictions and mental health workers are available to meet with people on a regular basis. An immunization clinic was held last week with more to come. ID clinics will also be held.

“It gives them back their identity which is huge. Going forward it opens up a bunch of doors,” Markus said about ID clinics.

She said donations of hand and feet warmers would definitely be appreciated, and the supply of gloves has been depleted. Fresh fruit, peanut butter and bread could also be put to good use.

Donations can be dropped off at Safe Harbour’s main office between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare
Next story
A veteran in Red Deer shares his story from WWII

Just Posted

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story from WWII

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Red Deer’s homeless seeking shelter at Warming Centre

Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

‘On life support:’ Research shows common pesticides starve, disorient birds

SASKATOON — Newly published research says two of Canada’s most commonly used… Continue reading

Out of the shadows: Canada’s special forces face unique mental-health challenges

OTTAWA — Retired Sgt. Toby Miller can easily remember the day he… Continue reading

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story from WWII

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month