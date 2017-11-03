Red Deer’s newest public school, Don Campbell Elementary, celebrates opening

Jan Ludwig, Millie Campbell (Don Campbell’s daughter and widow) and David Eggen, Alberta education minister, cut the ribbon to officially open Don Campbell Elementary School in Inglewood. (Photo by MURRAY CRAWFORD/Advocate staff)

Two months into the school year, Don Campbell Elementary School in Inglewood celebrated it’s opening.

On Friday, dignitaries, students and teachers gathered at the new school.

The school is named for Don Campbell, who was the first principal of the G.H. Dawe Community School, which opened in 1976.

The $13.4 million kindergarten to Grade 5 school hosted a grand opening ceremony on Friday.

In its inaugural year, the school has a population of 358 students. In the long run, it will be able to accommodate 500 students.

