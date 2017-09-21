Red Deer’s next Kick It to the Curb event is planned for October

Mid-October is the time of year to kick unwanted, but still useful, items to the curb.

The City of Red Deer is holding its next Kick It To The Curb event Oct. 21 and 22.

These are held twice a year as a way of repurposing unwanted goods and keeping them out of the landfill.

Books, DVDs, furniture and tools are popular give-away items. Residents can place these curb-side and mark them as ‘free’ so they can be picked up by others, gaining an extended life in a new home.

All items must have a ‘free’ sign to signify their owners’ involvement in the Kick It To the Curb program.

Not all items qualify to be given away, however. Car seats and baby cribs, for example, have to meet regulatory requirements set by the federal government. “We don’t recommend picking up those items second hand, where you don’t know the history or any potential safety concerns,” said Lauren Maris, the city’s environmental program specialist.

The event will go rain or shine.

For apartment dwellers, an alternative is taking unwanted items to the Waskasoo Environmental Society’s Trash to Treasure Swap Meet. It will be held from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 22 at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre. Items can be dropped off during the meet.