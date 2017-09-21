Red Deer’s Sunrise Records store holds grand opening

The official opening of Red Deer’s Sunrise Records store is being held this month, with snacks and giveaways — including limited-edition merchandise and signed vinyl.

The Bower Place mall location is one of 80 stores Sunrise has opened across the country. Their opening receptions will be held Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, with special customer discounts.

Sunrise Records is also holding a celebratory Local Artist Contest in tandem with the openings.

Emerging artists will get the chance to have their music distributed across the country in a two-tiered contest. Bands and solo artists can enter online and get the public to vote on their video performances. Once the Top 10 list is established, a final winner and runner-up will be determined by a panel of Sunrise judges.

The Grand Prize includes getting your music pressed onto 500 LPs and 500 CDs with nationwide distribution, a custom plaque, promotion via Sunrise channels, and more. The Runner-up Prize includes the winning band/artist’s music on 500 CDs with regional distribution, plus social media support.

For more information, visit www.sunriserecords.com.

Sunrise Records has partnerships with local live music venues, and offers indie artists consignment deals on any retail-ready CDs, vinyl, or cassettes that don’t have label distribution. The Canadian-owned music, film, game, and pop culture retailer is based in Ontario.