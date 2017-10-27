Red Deer’s Women’s Outreach accepting applications for adopt-a-family program

The Women’s Outreach Society hopes people will consider adopting a family during the Christmas season.

The organization, which supports women affected by family violence, is looking for sponsors who can help make the Christmas of families affected by poverty, domestic violence and unfortunate circumstances.

Women’s Outreach is accepting applications for families who are in need during Christmas. They will accept applications between Nov. 1 and Dec. 14.

To qualify for the adopt-a-family program, an applicant must be a single parent and have their children with them over the holidays. They will need to have a valid health care card and proof of income at the time of the application. Children’s wish lists are also needed.

Applications are by appointment only and can be made by calling 403-347-2480.

The group’s adopt-a-family program has three options for prospective applicants. One is where sponsors will be provided with information to go shopping for their adopted family and deliver the gifts to the Outreach Centre, 4101 54th Ave. Another is for sponsors who don’t have time to shop on their own, by donating money instead families can shop for their children.

A third option is for people to shop for families with funds provided through other donations.

For more information visit www.womensoutreach.ca or emailing info@womensoutreach.ca.



