Pipeline construction from Lacombe to Blackfalds is ahead of scdule. Crews are working on pipe installation towards Lacombe from Range Road 264 along Highwat 597. Completion ate is set for December 15, 2017. Photo supplied.

Regional wastewater system construction on schedule

Estimate cost of the project is $71 million

Construction on the wastewater transmission system connecting Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County to the regional wastewater treatment facility in Red Deer is on budget and on schedule.

Six contruction projects are ongoing concurrently.

The overall contruction completion is set for March 31, 2018. The project is expected to cost $71 million.

Pipeline construction from Odour Management facility to the Red Deer’s wastewater treatment plant is expected to be completed ahead of schedule in November.

Construction of the Odour Mangement facility is on track for completion on schedule around mid-January.

Construction on the pipeline from Blackfalds to the Odour Management facility is on schedule.

Constructuon of the Blackfalds Lift station is on schedule for completion in late January 2018. PVC site piping is being completed and the precast concrete walls are up and roof work is ongoing.

Pipeline construction from Lacombe to Blackfalds is ahead of schedule. Crews are working on pipe installation towards Lacombe — Range Road 264 and along Highway 597. The completion date is set for December 15, 2017.

Construction of the Lacombe Lift Station is on schedule for completion in late February 2018.

Funding partners for the project includes the government of Canada, the government of Alberta, the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission (NRDRWWSC), City of Lacombe, Town of Blackfalds, Lacombe County and City of Red Deer.


