Reserved decision in body concealment case

WINNIPEG — A judge has reserved his decision in the case of a Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the bodies of six infants in a rented storage locker.

Provincial court Judge Murray Thompson says he plans to decide on a sentence for Andrea Giesbrecht next Friday.

Giesbrecht was convicted earlier this year of hiding the remains in garbage bags and plastic containers in a storage locker that was discovered in October 2014.

Medical experts testified the infants were Giesbrecht’s, were at or near full-term, and were likely to have been born alive.

Defence lawyer Greg Brodsky is asking that Giesbrecht be sentenced to time served — the 168 days she spent in custody before being released on bail.

Crown attorney Debbie Buors is seeking an 11-year prison sentence, saying Giesbrecht’s actions were calculated and she has shown no remorse.