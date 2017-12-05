Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Supreme Court of Canada nominee Justice Sheilah Martin takes part in a question and answer session with members of the Standing Committee on Justice and Human Rights and members of the standing Senate committee on Legal and Constitutional Affairs in Ottawa Tuesday.

Respect for others a key for Supreme Court nominee Sheilah Martin

OTTAWA — Being a good listener and ensuring people know that they’ve been heard are keys to earning public confidence as a judge, Supreme Court nominee Sheilah Martin said Tuesday during a question-and-answer session with parliamentarians.

Martin, who was named last week as the Trudeau government’s latest high court appointee, stressed the importance of thoughtfully considering all sides as an independent arbiter.

“I think judges need to show respect to get respect,” she said. “And it has been my personal goal to be respectful in court, and to listen patiently and to let things unfold.”

Martin said she hopes her written judgments make it clear that a losing party’s arguments have been fully understood. “I want to write that way, so that somebody would say, ‘Oh, OK, I was in good hands.’”

Tuesday’s session included members of the House of Commons justice committee and the Senate legal and constitutional affairs committee, as well as representatives of the Bloc Quebecois and the Green party.

Martin was politely peppered with questions about the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, jurors, victims, the environment, terrorism and sexual assault. She carefully phrased her answers to avoid any appearance of bias.

University of Ottawa law professor Francois Larocque, moderator of the session, warned at the outset that Martin could not comment on matters that might come before the Supreme Court, nor cases she has already presided over as a provincial and territorial judge.

Larocque billed it as a chance to get to know Martin better rather than a cross-examination — an opportunity for MPs and senators to ensure Martin “has the proverbial right stuff” to sit on Canada’s highest court.

Martin displayed her comfort in both of Canada’s official languages, revealed an abiding love of teaching and showed flashes of wit.

Asked about the legacy she wanted to leave, Martin replied, “I would hope that people said that I listened carefully, and that I was a deep thinker and that I had really nice hair.”

Martin grew up in Montreal was trained in both civil and common law before moving to Alberta to pursue her career as an educator, lawyer and judge.

From 1991 to 1996 she was acting dean and then dean of the University of Calgary’s faculty of law. Martin went on to practise criminal and constitutional law, and became a judge in 2005.

She served on the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta in Calgary until June 2016 when she was appointed as a judge of the Courts of Appeal of Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Martin is also mother to seven children — proof, she said, that she’s capable of multitasking and resolving disputes.

Last year, the Liberal government brought in a new Supreme Court appointment process to encourage more openness and diversity, which also requires justices to be functionally bilingual.

In making the appointment, the Prime Minister’s Office underscored Martin’s emphasis on education, equality rights and increasing the number of under-represented groups in the legal world.

As a lawyer and academic, Martin was part of a team working on redress for harm experienced by tens of thousands of Indigenous children at residential schools. She said delving into the abuse, isolation and loneliness suffered by the pupils reinforced in her mind the responsibility to learn about the lives of others.

Previous story
Former RDC student Alberta’s top influential people

Just Posted

Red Deer County unveils 2018 budget

Red Deer County residents likely not to see tax increases but businesses could pay more

Birthday celebration held in Red Deer for former missionary who turned 100

Charlie Shorten says clean living worked for him

Red Deer’s got style: A century of local glamour is displayed at the museum

Clothes can tell lots about our community’s past, says curator

Rotary Club of Red Deer wants to celebrate its centennial by leaving a legacy

The Rotary Club of Red Deer’s wants to leave a legacy to… Continue reading

Housing proposed for Springbrook

35 single-family homes to be developed on east side of Springbrook

WATCH: Grade 3 students learn about fire safety

Children need to know to react in an emergency situtation whether it… Continue reading

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

War Museum teams up with soldier’s great-granddaughter to buy Victoria Cross

A rare medal awarded to a Canadian soldier for extreme bravery at… Continue reading

B.C. sets minimum age of 19 to consume marijuana, plans mix of retail sales

The British Columbia government has set 19 as the minimum age to… Continue reading

Westerner Days receives international recognition

Westerner Park Urban Farm receives award

Join NCC for holiday festivities and take home a blue spruce tree

Open house event on Saturday

Recreation Centre will close for annual maintenance

The centre will remain closed from Dec. 11 to Jan. 1

City of Lacombe and Lacombe County looking for volunteer firefighters

The two municipalities are joining forces

WATCH: Hwy 2 interchange project on budget and on time

Minister Brian Mason stops in Red Deer

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month