Rick More running for council

Founder of the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation Rick More has thrown his hat in the race for city council.

A lifelong Red Deerian, More founded the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation in memory of his late daughter Lindsey and has worked at the Red Deer and District Chamber of Commerce for 12 years.

He’s also been involved with various community initiatives and board placements on non-profit organizations including the Red Deer Rotary Club, Women’s Outreach and both Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

“I believe through city council, I can leverage my skills and experience and make Red Deer a better place to live, work and play,” said More.

Polls for the Red Deer municipal election open on Oct. 16.