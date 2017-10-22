Right whale researchers meet in Halifax to sound alarm about species decline

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2016, file photo provided by NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Center, an orca whale known as L95, right, swims with other whales from the L and K pods in the Pacific Ocean near the mouth of the Columbia River near Ilwaco, Wash., days after being fitted with a satellite tag. In April, federal biologists temporarily halted tagging endangered killer whales in Puget Sound after the orca was found dead with fragments of a dart tag lodged in its dorsal fin. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016, an expert panel says the dart tag deployed on the whale by federal biologists was the source of a fungal infection that contributed to its death. Experts concluded a fungal infection that entered the animal’s bloodstream at the wound contributed to the whale’s death. (NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Center via AP, File)

HALIFAX — Many of the leading researchers on North Atlantic right whales are gathering in Halifax to sound the alarm about a recent spate of deaths they say could threaten the survival of the endangered species.

Hundreds filled an auditorium at St. Mary’s University on Sunday for the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium’s annual meeting, which is normally closed to the media but was made open due to public interest.

Researchers spoke about the endangered species with a renewed sense of urgency in the wake of 15 right whale deaths off the coast of United States and Canada in recent months, which they characterized as a dire blow to the estimated population of less than 500.

Scott Kraus of the New England Aquarium in Boston says the death toll could be higher than the official count, and combined with reduced birth rates, North Atlantic right whales are at risk of extinction.

Many of the whale deaths have been attributed to vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, and the consortium says it plans to form an international working group to reduce human-related causes of mortality.

Ottawa has taken steps to reduce the risk to right whales by enacting measures including reducing the speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where many of the carcasses have been found.

A federal fisheries official says Minister Dominic LeBlanc will meet with scientists, members of industry, Indigenous groups and other stakeholders in Moncton, N.B., to discuss the right whale deaths.