Right whale researchers meet in Halifax to sound alarm about species decline

HALIFAX — Many of the leading researchers on North Atlantic right whales are gathering in Halifax to sound the alarm about a recent spate of deaths they say could threaten the survival of the endangered species.

Hundreds filled an auditorium at St. Mary’s University on Sunday for the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium’s annual meeting, which is normally closed to the media but was made open due to public interest.

Researchers spoke about the endangered species with a renewed sense of urgency in the wake of 15 right whale deaths off the coast of United States and Canada in recent months, which they characterized as a dire blow to the estimated population of less than 500.

Scott Kraus of the New England Aquarium in Boston says the death toll could be higher than the official count, and combined with reduced birth rates, North Atlantic right whales are at risk of extinction.

Many of the whale deaths have been attributed to vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, and the consortium says it plans to form an international working group to reduce human-related causes of mortality.

Ottawa has taken steps to reduce the risk to right whales by enacting measures including reducing the speed limit in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, where many of the carcasses have been found.

A federal fisheries official says Minister Dominic LeBlanc will meet with scientists, members of industry, Indigenous groups and other stakeholders in Moncton, N.B., to discuss the right whale deaths.

