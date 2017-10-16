Rimbey elects three new councillors

Rimbey town council will have three new faces following Monday’s election.

The unofficial results show Bill Coulthard (651 ), followed by Lana Curle (433 ballots) Gayle Rondeel (394) and incumbent Paul Payson (358) will make up the council for the next four years.

Brian Godlonton received 343 votes, Mathew Jaycox followed with 316, Jack Webb had 278, and Bernie Bast had 74 votes.

Chuck Hendricks, who, following a public forum, had announced he no longer wished to run in the municipal election, received 57.

Incumbent mayor Mayor Rick Pankiw was acclaimed.