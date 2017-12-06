Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

Rimbey RCMP are investigating two separate vehicle arson incidents.

Police say on Dec. 5, at 3 a.m., a SUV was set on fire in Ed’s Auto Rescue compound in Rimbey. Police believe a man entered the compound and set fire to the SUV. A light coloured F150 was seen leaving the scene.

In another incident, a truck was set on fire of Centerline Auto Service in Rimbey. A man entered the compound and set the truck on fire. The suspect was seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Police are seeking public assistance to help with their ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-224.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter