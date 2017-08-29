Rimbey RCMP seeking theft suspects

Man and woman suspected of taking from Rimbey business on Aug. 16

Rimbey RCMP are looking for two people suspected of stealing from a local business.

In the early afternoon on Aug. 16, a man and a woman were in The Source and were captured on video surveillance camera allegedly taking an item and leaving without paying.

Police are looking for a Caucasian man with short brown hair and a slender build. He has tatoos on his right arm and was wearing black shorts, black tank top and black sandals.

The female suspect is described as Caucasian with a large build and long dark hair tied in a pony tail. She was wearing black pants, black shoes, a black hoodie and was carrying a green purse.

Rimbey RCMP are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspects. If you have information about this investigation, call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, or call your local police detachment. Tto remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.