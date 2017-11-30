Photo from City of Red Deer

Rink season open

City rinks and Bower Ponds to open on Friday

Lace up those skates and have fun Canadian-style.

City of Red Deer’s parks have been busy prepping outdoor rinks for weeks and they will be officially good to go on Friday.

Outdoor rink lights at outdoor rinks will stay on until 10 p.m.

The city recommends using helmets at all times. Don’t forget that sticks and pucks are not allowed on Bower Ponds.

Bower Ponds Pavilion will be open weekdays 4:30 to 9 p.m. and on weekends 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Over the holiday season, it will beopen 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day. Boxing Day hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On New year’s Eve, the pavilion is open 11 a.m. to midnight. From Jan. 1-7 the hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Any updates to this schedule will be available at http://bowerponds.ca/contact.

The former outdoor speed skating oval near the Golden Circle is no longer in operation. The new outdoor speed skating oval at Great Chief Park is in the final stages of construction and will open in January 2018.

For more information about skating rinks, call 403-342-8159 or visit http://www.reddeer.ca/recreation-and-culture/outdoor-recreation/cold-weather-activities/outdoor-skating/outdoor-rinks/.

