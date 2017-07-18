Road closures and no transit during Westerner Days parade

Some roads will be closed and buses will be stopped during the Westerner Days parade on Wednesday morning.

The parade, which starts at 9:30 a.m. will cause multiple road closures, including parts of 50 Street and 49 Street in downtown Red Deer.

There will be no transit service during the parade as well, with the last departure from Sorenson Station before the parade at 8:45 a.m. and the first departure after the parade at 12:15 p.m.

The City of Red Deer is asking the public to take a look at the parade map in order to plan their route in the morning and to find the best place to watch the parade.

The city is reminding residents that parking is limited at the Rotary Recreation Centre parking lot, which is under construction.

Parking on the parade route’s roadways will not be permitted during the event.

If you’re not able to attend the parade, take a look at our traffic impact map for information about road closures and detours.